Trump announces $200 billion in deals during UAE visit, AI agreement signed

16-05-2025 | 00:17
Trump announces $200 billion in deals during UAE visit, AI agreement signed
Trump announces $200 billion in deals during UAE visit, AI agreement signed

President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to strengthen U.S. ties to the United Arab Emirates and announced deals with the Gulf state totaling over $200 billion and the two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence.

After Trump's meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the White House said he announced deals that included a $14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 Boeing 787 and 777x aircraft powered by engines made by GE Aerospace.

The U.S. Commerce Department said the two countries also agreed to establish a "U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership" framework and Trump and Sheikh Mohamed attended the unveiling of a new 5GW AI campus, which would be the largest outside the United States.

Reuters

