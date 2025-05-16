News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump announces $200 billion in deals during UAE visit, AI agreement signed
World News
16-05-2025 | 00:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump announces $200 billion in deals during UAE visit, AI agreement signed
President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to strengthen U.S. ties to the United Arab Emirates and announced deals with the Gulf state totaling over $200 billion and the two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence.
After Trump's meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the White House said he announced deals that included a $14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 Boeing 787 and 777x aircraft powered by engines made by GE Aerospace.
The U.S. Commerce Department said the two countries also agreed to establish a "U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership" framework and Trump and Sheikh Mohamed attended the unveiling of a new 5GW AI campus, which would be the largest outside the United States.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
UAE
Deal
AI
Next
Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills
Opposition leader vows 'empty' polling stations for Venezuelan legislative vote: AFP interview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:09
Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions
Middle East News
05:09
Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions
0
World News
2025-05-13
Saudi company to invest $20 billion in AI in US: White House
World News
2025-05-13
Saudi company to invest $20 billion in AI in US: White House
0
World News
2025-05-08
Bill Gates to give away fortune by 2045, $200 billion for world's poorest
World News
2025-05-08
Bill Gates to give away fortune by 2045, $200 billion for world's poorest
0
Middle East News
2025-05-13
US and GCC to hold summit in Riyadh during Trump visit
Middle East News
2025-05-13
US and GCC to hold summit in Riyadh during Trump visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:58
Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks: AFP
World News
02:58
Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks: AFP
0
World News
02:25
Turkey holds talks with Russia, Ukraine, and US to advance peace process
World News
02:25
Turkey holds talks with Russia, Ukraine, and US to advance peace process
0
World News
01:49
Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills
World News
01:49
Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills
0
World News
00:09
Opposition leader vows 'empty' polling stations for Venezuelan legislative vote: AFP interview
World News
00:09
Opposition leader vows 'empty' polling stations for Venezuelan legislative vote: AFP interview
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:30
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
Lebanon News
09:30
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
0
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
13:05
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
2
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
5
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
6
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
8
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More