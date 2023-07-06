Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sofia on Thursday for a one-day official visit aimed at discussing Ukraine's accession to NATO and the delivery of weapons, as Bulgaria is a major producer of ammunition.



The Ukrainian president stated in a message on Telegram, "I will have in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and meet with President Rumen Radev, government officials, parliamentarians, politicians, and journalists."



The Kremlin was quick to criticize the visit, affirming that Kyiv is escalating the conflict.



Among the topics on the agenda are "defense support (for Ukraine), Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO, the NATO summit, and security guarantees."



On the other hand, the new Bulgarian government, which shows clear support for Kyiv, announced the arrival of the Ukrainian president in a brief statement.



A "joint statement" in support of Kyiv's accession to NATO will be signed before the Vilnius Summit scheduled for July 11th and 12th.



Zelensky's visit comes one month after the assumption of a liberal government that decided to change its approach following a series of transitional governments that opposed sending any military aid to Kyiv.



On the military front, Zelensky stated on Wednesday that the slow delivery of weapons has led to a delay in the counter-offensive launched by Kyiv, allowing Moscow to reinforce its defenses in the occupied territories, particularly through landmines.



Bulgaria, a member of the European Union and NATO but historically and culturally close to Moscow, is deeply divided on this issue.



Weapons factories have been operating at full capacity since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Last year, Bulgarian military industry exports reached approximately four billion euros, three times the previous record set in 2017, according to estimates.

AFP