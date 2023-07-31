At least two dead in Ukrainian attack on Donetsk

World News
2023-07-31 | 08:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least two dead in Ukrainian attack on Donetsk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least two dead in Ukrainian attack on Donetsk

Ukrainian shelling resulted on Monday in the death of two people and injured six others in the city of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian forces, according to the authorities in the region.

Acting Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin stated on Telegram that "Ukrainian armed forces shelled the center of Donetsk this morning (Monday)."
 

World News

Russia

Russian

Ukraine

Ukrainian

Attack

Deaths

LBCI Next
Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase
Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:34

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-23

Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:08

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

LBCI
World News
10:46

Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase

LBCI
World News
07:34

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
07:00

Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
World News
11:08

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More