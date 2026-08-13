Turkey: Political, military mechanisms to be established under defense pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will establish political and military mechanisms under a defense pact signed last week, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the alliance will also boost cooperation in the defense industry.



The three countries signed the Mecca Defense Pact on August 7.



The mechanisms will include the countries’ defense and foreign ministers and military chiefs, the ministry said at a weekly briefing in Ankara. Joint military exercises are also being planned, while cooperation could include joint production and technology sharing in the defense industry.



Reuters