Romania begins shutdown of nuclear plant due to low Danube

Romania began Thursday the complete shutdown of its only nuclear plant after water levels in the Danube, used to cool the site, fell to a record low, the national nuclear energy company said.



Nuclearelectrica had already shut down last month one of the two reactors at the Cernavoda power plant, and the second needed to shut as well "due to the significant and ongoing drop in the water level of the River Danube", it said in a statement.



AFP