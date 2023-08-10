Hawaii fires death toll rises to at least 36

World News
2023-08-10 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hawaii fires death toll rises to at least 36
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hawaii fires death toll rises to at least 36

The death toll from the Hawaii fires has risen to at least 36, according to authorities in Maui County, the main affected island. 

County authorities stated in a Wednesday release, "As firefighting efforts continue, 36 fatalities have been confirmed so far due to the ongoing Lahaina fire," which has devastated a significant part of this tourist city on the western coast of Maui. 

AFP 
 

World News

Death Toll

Hawaii

Fire

Maui County

Island

LBCI Next
London plans to host global summit on energy security
About ten thousand Polish soldiers will protect borders with Belarus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:52

Death toll from Hawaiian fires keeps on rising

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-25

Cyprus extinguishes wildfire and heat wave hitting island

LBCI
World News
2023-07-23

Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:07

Two individuals critically injured as a result of gunfire in Kahaleh area following truck overturn, and army forces are deployed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years

LBCI
World News
07:30

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:22

City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance

LBCI
World News
06:56

China allows group travel to 70 additional destinations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-28

Calls in Cyprus for information on missing persons as a result of decades-old conflicts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:16

Disney+ announces another price hike, says ad-supported tier is coming to more countries

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:13

Meta adds ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More