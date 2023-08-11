News
New Zealand accuses China of foreign interference
World News
2023-08-11 | 04:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New Zealand accuses China of foreign interference
New Zealand's intelligence agency accused Beijing of espionage and foreign interference on Friday, despite Wellington's consistent approach of exercising caution with China to avoid upsetting the country's largest trading partner.
The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service stated that the driving force behind China's growing "power" is strategic competition in the Asia-Pacific region, where Beijing seeks to outperform Washington and its Western allies.
World News
New Zeeland
China
