Taliban mark five years in power as aid groups warn of crisis

The Taliban marked five years in power on Saturday, seeking to portray their government as in control even as aid and rights groups warned of escalating crises.



Outside the former U.S. embassy in Kabul, armoured Taliban vehicles took part in a parade, ‌displaying flags and banners, and celebrating what the government described as "victory day" from Western domination.



Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban's interior minister, said in a video address that their return to power was the result of "morale, courage" and "divine assistance."



But he also made a rare acknowledgement of "issues and problems that may still exist."



International organisations and the U.N. say the Taliban have struggled to address the natural and humanitarian crises Afghanistan has faced over the past five years, in part because Afghan women are under severe restrictions.



Reuters