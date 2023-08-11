News
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
World News
2023-08-11 | 06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
The Russian army destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the western suburbs of Moscow, amid increasing attacks of this kind on the Russian capital.
The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aerial drone on a facility in Moscow was thwarted this afternoon."
They indicated that "the drone was eliminated using electronic warfare means and crashed in a wooded area west of Moscow," noting that there were no casualties or damages.
World News
Russia
Russian
Air Defense
Drones
Ukraine
Moscow
Army
Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine
Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine
2023-07-31
Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister
Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister
2023-07-25
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours
2023-07-14
Ukrainian army announces shooting down 16 Russian explosive drones out of 17 overnight
Ukrainian army announces shooting down 16 Russian explosive drones out of 17 overnight
Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia
Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia
07:22
The electricity crisis is costing Vietnam $1.4 billion
The electricity crisis is costing Vietnam $1.4 billion
07:21
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam
05:42
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
04:27
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war
2023-08-09
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
