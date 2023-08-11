Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

2023-08-11 | 06:11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

The Russian army destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the western suburbs of Moscow, amid increasing attacks of this kind on the Russian capital.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aerial drone on a facility in Moscow was thwarted this afternoon."

They indicated that "the drone was eliminated using electronic warfare means and crashed in a wooded area west of Moscow," noting that there were no casualties or damages.
 

