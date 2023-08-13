Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port

World News
2023-08-13 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port

Moscow announced that a Russian warship fired warning shots toward a cargo ship headed for the Ukrainian Port of Izmail. 

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the ship “Vasily Bykov” spotted a cargo ship sailing under the flag of Palau, heading towards the Ukrainian Port of Izmail. It added that “to compel the ship to stop, the Russian warship fired warning shots from small-caliber automatic weapons.” 

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Moscow

Warship

Warning

Shots

Ukraine

Port Of Izmail

LBCI Next
Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage
Russian shelling kills six people, including infant, in Southern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
05:20

Russian shelling kills six people, including infant, in Southern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:59

Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93

LBCI
World News
07:38

Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week

LBCI
World News
06:33

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign

LBCI
World News
06:10

Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-14

Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More