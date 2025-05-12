Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday

12-05-2025 | 03:48
Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday

Hamas' armed wing said it would release on Monday U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held in Gaza since October 2023.

"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the Zionist soldier holding American citizenship, Edan Alexander, today, Monday," the spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, Abu Ubeida, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Armed

US

Israeli

Hostage

LBCI Next
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
