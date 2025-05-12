Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday

Hamas' armed wing said it would release on Monday U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held in Gaza since October 2023.



"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the Zionist soldier holding American citizenship, Edan Alexander, today, Monday," the spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, Abu Ubeida, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.





AFP