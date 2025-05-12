News
Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-05-2025 | 03:48
Hamas' armed wing said it would release on Monday U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held in Gaza since October 2023.
"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the Zionist soldier holding American citizenship, Edan Alexander, today, Monday," the spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, Abu Ubeida, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Armed
US
Israeli
Hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas armed wing confirms it will release six Israeli hostages Saturday
Hamas armed wing confirms it will release six Israeli hostages Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM
Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM
Lebanon News
Interior Ministry receives 405 complaints amid voting, majority from Akkar and Tripoli
Interior Ministry receives 405 complaints amid voting, majority from Akkar and Tripoli
Lebanon News
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Lebanon News
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
Lebanon's President visits ISF operations room as second round of municipal elections kick off
Lebanon's President visits ISF operations room as second round of municipal elections kick off
Lebanon News
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli
LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli
Lebanon News
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar
Lebanon News
Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections
Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections
Lebanon News
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators
Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit
Lebanon News
Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI
Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI
