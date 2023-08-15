Putin calls for peaceful resolution to Niger crisis in conversation with Malian leader

2023-08-15 | 06:03
Putin calls for peaceful resolution to Niger crisis in conversation with Malian leader
Putin calls for peaceful resolution to Niger crisis in conversation with Malian leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged a peaceful resolution to the coup crisis in Niger. This call came during a Tuesday conversation with Mali's military leader Assimi Goïta. West African countries have previously warned against any military intervention in Niamey. 

The Kremlin stated that the conversation emphasized "the importance of resolving the Republic of the Niger situation solely through peaceful and political means." 

AFP 


