Israeli army says two soldiers killed in clashes in southern Gaza Strip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-05-2025 | 00:31
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in clashes in southern Gaza Strip
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in clashes in southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army said in a statement on Friday that two soldiers were killed in a clash in the southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas said its fighters had engaged in heavy clashes with Israeli soldiers in the south of the Strip, near Rafah.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Gaza

Soldiers

Attacks

