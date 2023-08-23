News
BRICS leaders look to group expansion in light of a "changing world"
World News
2023-08-23 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
4
min
BRICS leaders look to group expansion in light of a "changing world"
Leaders of the BRICS nations convened on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of expanding the group, which currently comprises five major developing countries.
The BRICS nations, including China, Russia, India, South Africa, and Brazil, are aiming to strengthen their role on the global stage and reduce the dominance of Western powers.
China, in particular, is striving to expand the BRICS group amid fierce competition with the United States.
Over 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, but India has shown caution about this move. This issue has become a central topic of discussion during the three-day summit being held in Johannesburg, which officially began on Tuesday.
With its current composition, BRICS represents 40% of the global population and a quarter of the world economy.
This diverse group of nations, each with varying economic sizes and political systems, shares the aim of presenting an alternative to the Western-dominated global system that better serves the interests of developing countries.
During the opening session of the BRICS summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated, "The world is changing." He emphasized the need for a thorough reform of global governance institutions to ensure better representation and responsiveness to the challenges faced by humanity.
The summit is attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and around 50 other invited leaders from different countries.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not physically attend due to an international arrest warrant related to allegations of war crimes in Ukraine. He addressed the summit through a video message while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia in person.
President Xi Jinping addressed the attendees, stating that "the choices we make will shape the course of history." He emphasized that the discussions in Johannesburg are not about pitting countries against each other or creating collective confrontations. Rather, the aim is to expand the framework of peace and development.
Xi Jinping also emphasized the positive role of BRICS, noting that despite any resistance, the group remains a steadfast force for good intentions and continuous growth. He emphasized the intention to establish a stronger strategic partnership within BRICS and contribute to making the global system more just and equitable.
BRICS was established in 2009, and South Africa joined the group the following year.
While some officials suggest that BRICS could become a geopolitical competitor to the United States, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed the United States' intention to maintain strong and positive relationships with Brazil, India, and South Africa, while simultaneously addressing challenges posed by Russia.
The current BRICS members have taken a different stance from the Western consensus on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
China, India, and South Africa refrained from directly condemning Russia, while Brazil rejected following Western nations in providing arms to Ukraine or implementing sanctions on Moscow.
The summit takes place as China emerges as a prominent economic power within BRICS. Xi Jinping's state visit to South Africa, his second visit outside of China this year, is part of Beijing's broader effort to expand the group by including additional countries.
Officials indicate that over 20 countries from the Global South have formally applied for membership in BRICS. The interested countries vary in size and economic influence, and their applications reflect the growing attraction to the group.
However, expansion has raised tensions between China and its regional rival, India. New Delhi is cautious about Beijing's potential efforts to reshape BRICS in a way that aligns with its interests.
In contrast, South Africa and Brazil support expansion and have voiced their endorsement for Argentina's membership.
In his remarks at the summit, Ramaphosa addressed the leaders, saying, "I know as leaders of BRICS you are discussing this matter and handling it with careful consideration. It will be up to you to make announcements on this matter."
The 15th BRICS summit takes place under the theme "BRICS and Africa" at a time when the continent is becoming a diplomatic battleground for global powers. The United States, Russia, and China are competing for economic and diplomatic influence in Africa.
AFP
World News
BRICS
Leaders
Group
Expansion
Changing
