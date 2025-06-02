Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

News Bulletin Reports
02-06-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ortagus&#39; departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon&#39;s file be handed to Syria again?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Uncertainty surrounds the potential departure of Morgan Ortagus from her current role, with no clear successor identified so far. 

Despite circulating local reports suggesting a farewell visit to Beirut, sources say her team has made no official request for meetings with Lebanese officials.

Whether Ortagus remains in office or steps down, her future is being watched closely against the backdrop of rapidly evolving dynamics in Syria, which is increasingly re-engaging with the international community, including Gulf states. 

In contrast, Lebanon's slow progress in fulfilling reform commitments and rebuilding trust with those same countries has raised concern in Washington.

Observers in the U.S. fear a potential repeat of history, recalling a period when Lebanon, failing to assert its weight on the diplomatic stage, was effectively sidelined and handed over to Syrian influence.

Those fears are heightened by Lebanon's continued paralysis over the issue of Hezbollah's weapons and unconfirmed reports suggesting that Tom Barrack, the U.S. special envoy for Syria, may hold talks in Lebanon. 

Will the Lebanese file once again be folded into Syria's—reminiscent of the Syrian tutelage that lasted from 1976 to 2005?

During the peak of that era, particularly in the 1990s, Syria exercised complete control over Lebanon's state institutions, from selecting presidents and overseeing security services to silencing political and media opposition and even shaping Lebanon's economic direction. In practice, Syria held ultimate authority over Lebanese affairs.

Official Lebanese sources told LBCI they are aware of such speculation but firmly reject the notion of any new form of foreign tutelage. 

"The era of external guardianship is over," one source said, insisting that the government remains committed to a full path of reforms to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty.

However, in Washington and Riyadh, that speech has grown familiar—too familiar. It is no longer seen as a credible safeguard against renewed foreign influence. 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Morgan Ortagus

US

Departure

Flashback

Lebanon

File

Syria

LBCI Next
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Francis' funeral to be grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31

From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah MP slams new fuel pricing policy, says government burdening citizens instead of easing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:54

Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Iran 'poised' to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat tells Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More