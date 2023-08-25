Calls for Resignation Grow as Estonian Prime Minister's Husband's Company Operates in Russia Amid Sanctions

2023-08-25 | 10:43
Calls for Resignation Grow as Estonian Prime Minister&#39;s Husband&#39;s Company Operates in Russia Amid Sanctions
Calls for Resignation Grow as Estonian Prime Minister's Husband's Company Operates in Russia Amid Sanctions

Opposition and major media outlets in Estonia demanded on Friday the resignation of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas after it was revealed that a partially owned company of her husband is still active in Russia despite Western sanctions on Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.

Western parties, notably the United States and the European Union, imposed strict sanctions on Russia following its military attack on its neighbor at the beginning of 2022.

Public channel "ERR" disclosed on Wednesday that the partially owned transport company "Star Logistics," owned by Kallas' husband, Arvo Hallik, continued to deliver shipments to Russia after the start of the invasion.

The company responded by stating that it has a business relationship with the Estonian company "Metabrint," which is currently closing its factory in Russia, affirming that the shipments being transported to Russia are designated for this process.

For her part, Kallas confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that her husband's company provides its services to the Estonian company "by the imposed laws and sanctions."

 

AFP

