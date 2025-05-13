US, Saudi Arabia ink massive $142 billion arms deal: Statement

13-05-2025 | 10:20
US, Saudi Arabia ink massive $142 billion arms deal: Statement
US, Saudi Arabia ink massive $142 billion arms deal: Statement

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed a mammoth arms deal Tuesday that the White House called the largest "in history" amid a raft of agreements inked by Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

"The United States and Saudi Arabia signed the largest defense sales agreement in history -- nearly $142 billion, providing Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art war fighting equipment," the White House said in a statement.


AFP
 

