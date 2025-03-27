Trump administration directs spy satellite agencies to surveil US-Mexico border: Reuters

27-03-2025 | 10:58

Trump administration directs spy satellite agencies to surveil US-Mexico border: Reuters

The Trump administration has directed two intelligence agencies to train their satellite surveillance capabilities on the U.S.-Mexico border region as part of a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration and drug cartels.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which are part of the Department of Defense, oversee spy satellites and analyze imagery for the Pentagon and other intelligence organizations.

Their engagement, coupled with troop deployments, shows increasing militarization of the southern border, where President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency.

Reuters could not determine whether the effort, which has not been previously reported, would gather imagery of U.S. territory.

Reuters
 

