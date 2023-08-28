A boat capsizes off Greece, killing four immigrants

Four migrants lost their lives on Monday when their boat capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos, while 18 others were rescued, according to a statement by the coast guard.



A patrol rescued 22 individuals in the Aegean Sea, but four of them were found deceased, as stated in the brief announcement.



The survivors were transported to Mytilene, the main city on Lesbos, situated along the primary route for migrants arriving from Turkey.



No details were provided regarding the nationalities or conditions of those who were rescued.



In June, a crowded fishing boat carrying around 750 people, rescued off Libya near Greece, sank.



Although around a hundred were rescued, it is believed that about 600 drowned, according to figures from Greek authorities.



Thousands of migrants, predominantly from Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years via both maritime and land borders with Turkey.



Greece, which maintains a strict migration policy, has intensified patrols in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey with the assistance of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.







AFP