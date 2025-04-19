News
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Lebanon News
19-04-2025 | 03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi called on the Lebanese to hold onto hope despite ongoing crises, saying they had experienced it even amid destruction, bloodshed, and grief.
During his Easter Mass in Bkerki, he said there had been hope for the election of a new president with broad local and international backing, a capable prime minister, promising cabinet members, and fresh appointments in the military and judiciary.
He said Christians must carry a message of life, service, and solidarity, staying present in schools, hospitals, and institutions to support all people and counter despair.
Al-Rahi also demanded an end to wars, arms trade, and abortion, saying, “The world needs bread, not weapons.”
He stressed the urgent need for educational reform, including:
- protecting teachers’ compensation in private schools
- preserving free schooling for the most vulnerable
- modernizing curricula to meet today’s needs
He called for inclusive dialogue among educators, parents, and administrators to ensure fair and effective policies.
