India govt source says Pakistan 'violates' ceasefire: AFP

An Indian government source said Saturday Pakistan had violated a ceasefire agreed just hours earlier, and AFP staff heard loud blasts in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir.



"Pakistan violates the bilateral agreement with India," the government source told AFP.



Separately, chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X: "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"



AFP