India govt source says Pakistan 'violates' ceasefire: AFP

World News
10-05-2025 | 12:00
High views
India govt source says Pakistan 'violates' ceasefire: AFP
0min
India govt source says Pakistan 'violates' ceasefire: AFP

An Indian government source said Saturday Pakistan had violated a ceasefire agreed just hours earlier, and AFP staff heard loud blasts in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir.

"Pakistan violates the bilateral agreement with India," the government source told AFP.

Separately, chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X: "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"

AFP 
 

World News

India

Pakistan

Ceasefire

Srinagar

Kashmir

