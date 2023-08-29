Toyota Factories in Japan Halt Production Due to Technical Glitch

Toyota announced on Tuesday that it experienced a technical glitch that forced the company to suspend production at all 14 of its factories in Japan.

The world's largest car manufacturing company did not provide further details about the issue that began on Tuesday morning, but clarified that it doesn't appear to be the result of a cyberattack.

The company stated that the malfunction prevented its system from processing spare parts orders, leading to the suspension of work at dozens of factories or 25 production lines on Tuesday morning.

Later, the company decided to halt afternoon shifts at the other two operating factories and suspend operations at all local Toyota plants, totaling 28 production lines.