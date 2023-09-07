Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections

Two women will compete for the presidency of Mexico for the first time in the country's history, as the ruling party "Morena" named former Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate.



Under the nomination announced on Wednesday, Sheinbaum (61 years old) will face Senate member Sutchil Galvez (60 years old), who became the opposition's candidate in the presidential elections after winning the preliminary elections of a coalition of three opposition parties.



Therefore, one of them is expected to succeed in 2024, replacing the incumbent President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to lead the second-largest economy in Latin America.

AFP