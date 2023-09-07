Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections

World News
2023-09-07 | 04:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two Women to Compete for Mexico&#39;s Presidency in 2024 Elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections

Two women will compete for the presidency of Mexico for the first time in the country's history, as the ruling party "Morena" named former Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate.

Under the nomination announced on Wednesday, Sheinbaum (61 years old) will face Senate member Sutchil Galvez (60 years old), who became the opposition's candidate in the presidential elections after winning the preliminary elections of a coalition of three opposition parties.

Therefore, one of them is expected to succeed in 2024, replacing the incumbent President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to lead the second-largest economy in Latin America.
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Mexico

Presidency

Women

Elections

Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Women in Mexico can challenge laws punishing abortion, Supreme Court rules

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-05

LF leader Geagea rings Patriarch Rai, discusses presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-03

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-01

MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:45

Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began

LBCI
World News
02:13

High-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary CelebrationsHigh-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary Celebrations

LBCI
World News
01:54

Washington Announces $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:47

Australian Prime Minister Plans Visit to China Before Year's End

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More