Israeli forces fortify site, cutting key road in southern Lebanon: State media

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Monday that Israeli military vehicles were seen entering the Blat site, which overlooks the Lebanese towns of Marwahin and Ramyeh, within the five occupied points inside Lebanese territory.



As a result, Israel’s positioning at the Blat site effectively cuts off the main road connecting the Tyre and Bint Jbeil areas at the border town of Marwahin.



Israeli bulldozers were also observed digging, erecting dirt mounds, and installing poles fitted with surveillance cameras and espionage devices. Additionally, Israel has built a concrete wall around the site to fortify it.



Meanwhile, Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft have been flying at low altitudes since the morning over villages in the Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts, particularly Aita al-Shaab, Ramiyeh, Marwahin, Dhayra, Maroun el-Ras, Yaroun, and Bint Jbeil.