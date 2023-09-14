Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations

2023-09-14 | 08:07
Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations
Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations

Bulgaria announced on Thursday that it will not extend the ban imposed on Ukrainian grain imports in five Eastern European Union countries, as it is set to expire this week.
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the European Union has become a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grains.
In early June, the European Union allowed Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Bulgaria (which is not a direct neighbor of Ukraine) to impose a ban on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their farmers and prevent local market prices from collapsing.
 
 
 
 
