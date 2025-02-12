Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that he had discussed the current situation with President Joseph Aoun, particularly the developments in southern Lebanon.



Speaking from Baabda Palace, Mikati said, "We had a comprehensive discussion on the state of affairs in the country and the way things are progressing. I expressed my hope that the new government will fulfill its promises and implement the oath of office."



He reaffirmed his full support for the government, stating, "This is in the best interest of Lebanon and every Lebanese citizen."