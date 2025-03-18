Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement

18-03-2025 | 14:33
Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement
Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized his unwavering commitment to standing by every Lebanese citizen who believes in the state as the ultimate refuge.  

Speaking at an iftar event hosted by Dar Al-Aytam Al-Islamiya, Salam outlined his government's key priorities, highlighting the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the launch of reconstruction efforts in the South, Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as ensuring a stable electricity supply. 

He underscored the importance of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), judicial independence, administrative reform, banking sector restructuring, and financial justice for depositors.  

Salam stressed that the absolute priority remains to rebuild the state by strengthening its institutions and extending its authority across Lebanese territory as stipulated in the Taif Agreement. 

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to implementing unfulfilled aspects of the agreement, particularly the formation of a national body tasked with the gradual abolition of political sectarianism, as outlined in Article 95 of the Constitution.  

"The era of missed opportunities is over," Salam declared, calling for collective efforts to seize the current chances for national recovery. He expressed confidence that Lebanon's allies would continue to provide support if the country demonstrated its ability to help itself.  

Salam highlighted the need for balanced development, particularly in historically marginalized regions from Akkar in the north to Naqoura and the devastated villages in the south, extending to Baalbek and Hermel in the east. He pledged to improve living conditions in these areas by reinforcing state institutions and ensuring economic opportunities.  

As part of economic revitalization efforts, Salam announced government plans to activate the economic zone and operationalize the Qlayaat Airport, which he said would generate thousands of jobs for northern Lebanon. He also vowed to accelerate the reconstruction of war-torn villages through support from Lebanon's regional and international partners.  

Additionally, the prime minister outlined plans to promote high-yield agricultural production in Baalbek and Hermel to enhance economic sustainability in the region.

