Russia Shoots Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones in Crimea and Moscow Region

Russia announced on Sunday night that it had shot down several Ukrainian drones over the Crimea Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, as well as in the skies over Moscow and the neighboring regions of Belgorod and Voronezh near the border with Ukraine.



The Crimea Peninsula, now under Russian control, has witnessed an increase in Ukrainian attacks in recent times, especially amid the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive to reclaim areas controlled by Russia in eastern and southern Ukraine.



The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Telegram that they had "intercepted drones over the western, southwestern, northwestern, and eastern areas of the Crimea Peninsula, as well as in the Moscow region, specifically in the Astrakhan and Domodedovo areas in western Moscow, and the Belgorod and Voronezh regions in the southwest."

AFP