Researcher Ossa Kbire
Finance Minister says Lebanon hopes to meet foreign bondholders in coming year
Lebanon Economy
15-04-2025 | 10:31
Finance Minister says Lebanon hopes to meet foreign bondholders in coming year
Lebanese officials hope to meet international bondholders to talk about restructuring debt in the next 12 months but are not planning any meetings at the World Bank/IMF Spring meetings next week, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said Tuesday.
Jaber spoke to Reuters just days before travelling to Washington for the Spring meetings - one of the biggest gatherings for financial policy makers and investors - where Lebanon will seek to show it has made progress on economic reforms to address the underlying causes of its financial crash.
Asked whether he planned to meet international bondholders in the next year, Jaber said, "definitely, definitely, this is as they say the elephant in the room."
"You can't escape it in the end. Lebanon is keen to resolve this issue, God willing," he said.
But the country needed to make progress on reforms - including reforming the banking sector and boosting government revenues through reforms to tax systems and customs collection - before it could start talks, Jaber said.
"We wanted, first of all, to do our homework, to put the whole reform process on the right track to get started. You can't have a house in total disorder and then say, 'I want to negotiate,'" he said.
The Lebanese delegation to the spring meetings will be the first outing at an IMF/World Bank meeting for Lebanon's new government, which took the reins in February and pledged to seek a new IMF program. Jaber said it would be the first time a Lebanese finance minister attends in more than a decade.
Economy Minister Amer Bisat is scheduled to give an outlook on Lebanon's economy at a JPMorgan investor conference held on the sidelines, according to documents seen by Reuters.
Reuters
