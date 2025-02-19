News
Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq
Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 13:56
Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam contacted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss strengthening relations between the two countries and to follow up on the latest developments in the region.
During the call, al-Sudani expressed his sincere wishes for Salam's success in his new role.
He reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to continuing support for the Lebanese people, especially in the area of fuel provision, in line with cabinet decisions to bolster Lebanon's resilience and enhance its capabilities in facing various challenges.
Salam emphasized his government's commitment to developing relations with Iraq on all levels and stressed the importance of joint efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
Iraq
