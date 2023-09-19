Four Azerbaijani police officers, civilians killed in landmine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan announced on Tuesday that four police officers and civilians were killed in the explosion of two landmines in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. The separatists accused the Armenians of being responsible for these "terrorist" acts.



Azerbaijani security agencies reported in separate statements that the four police officers were killed when their car was hit by a landmine on the road leading to the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is under Azerbaijani control. Two civilians were also killed in a landmine explosion in the same area.



AFP