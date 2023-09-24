Ukrainian drone strikes administrative building in Russian city of Kursk

Russian authorities announced on Sunday that a Ukrainian drone struck an administrative building in the city center of Kursk in southern Russia.



In recent months, Kyiv has launched near-daily attacks on Russian cities as part of its counteroffensive to reclaim Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian forces since June.



Kursk is located approximately 90 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.



Governor Roman Starovoyt reported on Telegram, "In Kursk, a Ukrainian drone targeted an administrative building in the city center."



He added that "the roof suffered minor damage, and emergency personnel are at the scene."



Last month, a Ukrainian drone attack caused significant damage to the Kursk train station and injured five people.



