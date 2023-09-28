Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of conducting an "ethnic cleansing" campaign in Nagorno-Karabakh, affirming that there will be no Armenians left in the separatist region "in the coming days."



Pashinyan told his government members, "The deportation of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Our analysis indicates that there will be no Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh. This constitutes ethnic cleansing that we have long warned the international community about."



AFP