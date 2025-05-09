Pakistan police say four civilians killed by Indian shelling

Four civilians were killed in Indian shelling overnight in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, police said Friday, after days of exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbors.



"Indian forces shelled civilian areas... resulting in the deaths of four people, including a two-year-old girl and injuring twelve others," police official Adeel Khan, based in Kotli district, told the AFP, adding that the shelling continued late into the night.



The deaths were confirmed by a senior government official based in Muzaffarabad.



AFP