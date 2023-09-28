News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention
World News
2023-09-28 | 07:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Thursday for the respect of the rights of the former separatist leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Ruben Vardanyan, after Azerbaijan placed him in pretrial detention.
The Commissioner stated in a press release received by Agence France-Presse, "It is essential that the rights of Ruben Vardanyan and all other detainees be fully respected and protected."
AFP
World News
United Nations
High Commissioner For Human Rights
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ruben Vardanyan
Azerbaijan
Detention
Next
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'
The US State Department launches a "musical diplomacy initiative" whose activities include Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:04
Azerbaijan places former separatist leader of Karabakh under pretrial detention
World News
05:04
Azerbaijan places former separatist leader of Karabakh under pretrial detention
0
World News
03:48
Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
03:48
Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh
0
World News
2023-09-25
During the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, Turkish President meets his Azerbaijani counterpart
World News
2023-09-25
During the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, Turkish President meets his Azerbaijani counterpart
0
World News
2023-09-21
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
2023-09-21
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:11
Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World News
09:11
Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan
0
World News
07:54
EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform
World News
07:54
EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform
0
World News
07:46
Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack
World News
07:46
Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack
0
World News
07:33
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'
World News
07:33
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-27
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
Middle East News
2023-09-27
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
2
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
3
Lebanon News
04:50
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
Lebanon News
04:50
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
4
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
5
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
6
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution
7
Lebanon Economy
10:15
New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills
Lebanon Economy
10:15
New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills
8
Press Highlights
00:54
The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
00:54
The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More