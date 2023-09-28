UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention

2023-09-28 | 07:18
UN calls for rights&#39; respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention
UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Thursday for the respect of the rights of the former separatist leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Ruben Vardanyan, after Azerbaijan placed him in pretrial detention. 

The Commissioner stated in a press release received by Agence France-Presse, "It is essential that the rights of Ruben Vardanyan and all other detainees be fully respected and protected." 

AFP
 

