Israel's military warns Yemenis away from Houthi-held ports

Israel's military on Wednesday told Yemenis to stay away from three Houthi-controlled ports, a warning that signalled it could target the sites after intercepting a missile fired by the rebels.



"Due to the use of sea ports by the terrorist Houthi regime... we urge all people present in these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your safety until further notice," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X, mentioning the Yemeni ports of Hodeida, Ras Issa and Salif.



AFP