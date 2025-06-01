News
Two dead, 559 arrested during Champions League final celebrations: French ministry
World News
01-06-2025 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two dead, 559 arrested during Champions League final celebrations: French ministry
Two people died in France, and 559 were arrested during celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain's stunning Champions League final victory over Inter Milan, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.
A 17-year-old was stabbed to death in the southwestern town of Dax during a gathering to celebrate the Parisians' victory, while a man riding a scooter died after he was hit by a car in the southwest of Paris, the ministry said, adding that 559 people were arrested, including 491 in the capital.
AFP
World News
France
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Next
Russian delegation heads to Istanbul for Ukraine talks
Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon
Previous
