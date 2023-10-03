During her visit to Yerevan on Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reaffirms her country's support for Armenia, whose concerns over its sovereignty and territorial integrity have increased following the fall of the Nagorno-Karabakh pocket into Azerbaijani forces.



In the aftermath of a sudden attack launched by Azerbaijani forces on Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19-20, resulting in about 600 casualties, Armenian separatists surrendered the mountainous enclave that had remained outside Baku's control for three decades.



The separatists of Karabakh fought two wars against Baku, the first between 1988 and 1994 and the second in 2020.

AFP