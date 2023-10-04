Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured

World News
2023-10-04 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured

Five individuals were injured in a shooting incident on Tuesday near a university in Baltimore, according to the city's police, located on the eastern coast of the United States. 

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley stated that the shooting occurred around 21:25 (01:25 AM Wednesday UTC) on the campus of Morgan State University. 

He explained that five individuals, aged between 18 and 22, were wounded, but their lives are not in danger. 

Morgan State Police Chief Lance Hatcher noted that four of them are students. 

The university had advised students and their families to stay away from the incident area and take shelter. The university campus was closed upon reports of an active shooter before restrictions were lifted after the incident, according to authorities. 

However, Wednesday's scheduled classes were canceled, according to the same source. 

No arrests have been announced. 

Morgan State University has around nine thousand students, with the majority traditionally being African American. 

Incidents of gun violence frequently occur in the United States, where firearms are readily available in numbers exceeding the population. 

One-third of American adults own at least one firearm, and approximately half of adults live in households with firearms. 

AFP  
 

World News

US

Shooting

Incident

Baltimore

Morgan State University

Police

LBCI Next
Biden urges House to elect new Speaker
Indonesia to extradite two wanted Chinese individuals in a murder case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-21

Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy

LBCI
World News
2023-09-24

Kosovo PM confirms continued shooting at police in the North

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-23

The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:46

Biden urges House to elect new Speaker

LBCI
World News
04:07

Indonesia to extradite two wanted Chinese individuals in a murder case

LBCI
World News
03:49

At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in flash flood

LBCI
World News
03:44

Russia announces the downing of 31 Ukrainian drones west of the country

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-01

MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More