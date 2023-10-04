Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured

Five individuals were injured in a shooting incident on Tuesday near a university in Baltimore, according to the city's police, located on the eastern coast of the United States.



Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley stated that the shooting occurred around 21:25 (01:25 AM Wednesday UTC) on the campus of Morgan State University.



He explained that five individuals, aged between 18 and 22, were wounded, but their lives are not in danger.



Morgan State Police Chief Lance Hatcher noted that four of them are students.



The university had advised students and their families to stay away from the incident area and take shelter. The university campus was closed upon reports of an active shooter before restrictions were lifted after the incident, according to authorities.



However, Wednesday's scheduled classes were canceled, according to the same source.



No arrests have been announced.



Morgan State University has around nine thousand students, with the majority traditionally being African American.



Incidents of gun violence frequently occur in the United States, where firearms are readily available in numbers exceeding the population.



One-third of American adults own at least one firearm, and approximately half of adults live in households with firearms.



