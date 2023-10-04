US Hands Over Seized Arms Ammunition to Ukraine Amidst Concerns

The US military announced on Wednesday that it has delivered seized small-arms ammunition to Ukraine, originally intercepted while being transported from Iranian forces to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This move signals a potential increase in providing Ukraine with additional confiscated military equipment, raising questions about Washington's ability to continue arming Kyiv, given the opposition from staunch Republican lawmakers.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a release that "the US government has transferred approximately 1.1 million rounds of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces" on Monday.

