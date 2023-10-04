News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Hands Over Seized Arms Ammunition to Ukraine Amidst Concerns
World News
2023-10-04 | 14:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Hands Over Seized Arms Ammunition to Ukraine Amidst Concerns
The US military announced on Wednesday that it has delivered seized small-arms ammunition to Ukraine, originally intercepted while being transported from Iranian forces to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
This move signals a potential increase in providing Ukraine with additional confiscated military equipment, raising questions about Washington's ability to continue arming Kyiv, given the opposition from staunch Republican lawmakers.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a release that "the US government has transferred approximately 1.1 million rounds of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces" on Monday.
AFP
World News
US
Ukraine
Next
French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-03
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
World News
2023-10-03
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
0
World News
2023-10-03
Biden calls US allies to discuss support for Ukraine: White House
World News
2023-10-03
Biden calls US allies to discuss support for Ukraine: White House
0
World News
2023-10-02
The White House: Putin is “mistaken” if he bets on the West’s fatigue in supporting Ukraine
World News
2023-10-02
The White House: Putin is “mistaken” if he bets on the West’s fatigue in supporting Ukraine
0
World News
2023-09-28
Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack
World News
2023-09-28
Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:27
Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit
World News
09:27
Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit
0
World News
08:20
British Prime Minister calls on the west to arm Ukraine for 'mission completion'
World News
08:20
British Prime Minister calls on the west to arm Ukraine for 'mission completion'
0
World News
05:46
Biden urges House to elect new Speaker
World News
05:46
Biden urges House to elect new Speaker
0
World News
05:07
Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured
World News
05:07
Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-01
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
2023-05-01
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy
3
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
7
Lebanon News
04:34
Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end
Lebanon News
04:34
Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end
8
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More