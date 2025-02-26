MP Jean Talouzian announced his decision to grant confidence to President Joseph Aoun's first government, citing his trust in the president and the broad support Aoun had even before his election.



In a statement, Talouzian emphasized the need to provide the new administration with all the necessary resources, backing, and time to achieve the Lebanese people's aspirations for rescue, reform, sovereignty, security, stability, and economic recovery.



He added that his confidence vote also aimed to support the president's upcoming international engagements and foster positive cooperation with Aoun, whom the Lebanese had long awaited.



Talouzian expressed hope that the government, in coordination with the presidency, would fulfill its responsibilities and help restore Lebanon's prosperity.