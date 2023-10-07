News
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
World News
2023-10-07 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Saturday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with no immediate reports of damage.
The USGS estimated the earthquake's depth to be approximately 53 kilometers, adding that it occurred around 07:30 (08:30 GMT). The epicenter was located approximately 56.6 kilometers southeast of the coastal town of Madang.
The agency also noted that an aftershock of the same magnitude hit the Madang coast shortly afterward.
Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, but they rarely cause widespread damage. Outside of major towns and cities, most areas have low population density, and buildings are often constructed from wood.
However, some earthquakes do cause significant destruction. In April, at least seven people were killed when a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck a forested region of the island state in the Pacific Ocean, destroying around 180 homes in the Karawari area near the epicenter.
In September 2022, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake killed ten people, destroyed hundreds of homes, and caused road closures and power outages across northern Papua New Guinea.
AFP
World News
Magnitude
Earthquake
Papua New Guinea
US
Next
Macron "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks" on Israel
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico
Previous
