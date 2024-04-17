News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan
World News
2024-04-17 | 12:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.
The epicentre was the Bungo Channel, a strait separating the Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, the agency said.
Ehime and Kochi prefectures were hit by the quake with an intensity of 6 on Japan's 1-7 scale, the JMA said.
Some water pipes burst, but no major damage has been reported, local media said.
Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime prefecture, where one reactor is in operation, reported no irregularities, Japan's government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
Hayashi also warned of a chance of other earthquakes with lower six on the Japanese seismic scale.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Japan
Japan Meteorological Agency
Next
Australia unveils new defense strategy focusing on Chinese 'coercive tactics'
US envoy: Full UN membership will not help Palestinians on statehood
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-03
A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says
World News
2024-04-03
A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says
0
World News
2024-01-31
Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water
World News
2024-01-31
Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water
0
World News
2024-04-16
Japan urges Iran to exercise restraint after attack on Israel
World News
2024-04-16
Japan urges Iran to exercise restraint after attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:17
German Chancellor urges Israel to exercise restraint
World News
13:17
German Chancellor urges Israel to exercise restraint
0
World News
12:58
Macron considers it 'duty' for EU to impose additional sanctions on Iran
World News
12:58
Macron considers it 'duty' for EU to impose additional sanctions on Iran
0
World News
11:57
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday
World News
11:57
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday
0
World News
09:59
EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
World News
09:59
EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella
0
World News
2024-03-09
Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024
World News
2024-03-09
Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024
0
Middle East News
15:20
Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior
Middle East News
15:20
Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Urgent Call to Farmers and Ethical Pesticide Merchants: Stop Using Dangerous Chemicals
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Urgent Call to Farmers and Ethical Pesticide Merchants: Stop Using Dangerous Chemicals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
3
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
4
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
5
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
7
Middle East News
04:04
Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea
Middle East News
04:04
Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea
8
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More