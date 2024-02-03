Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shakes the state of Oklahoma, USA

2024-02-03 | 01:44
Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shakes the state of Oklahoma, USA
Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shakes the state of Oklahoma, USA

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the state of Oklahoma, USA, on Saturday. 

The center added that the earthquake, whose magnitude was revised down from 5.5 degrees, occurred at a depth of six kilometers. 

Reuters 
 

