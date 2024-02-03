News
Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shakes the state of Oklahoma, USA
World News
2024-02-03 | 01:44
High views
Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shakes the state of Oklahoma, USA
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the state of Oklahoma, USA, on Saturday.
The center added that the earthquake, whose magnitude was revised down from 5.5 degrees, occurred at a depth of six kilometers.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Oklahoma
USA
European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre
