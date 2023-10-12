News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mawjet Ghadab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Blinken will visit Arab countries to discuss war in Gaza
World News
2023-10-12 | 13:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Blinken will visit Arab countries to discuss war in Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday that he will visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates as part of a tour to discuss the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Blinken made this announcement during a press conference in Tel Aviv.
The US State Department had previously announced that he would visit Jordan and Qatar on Friday.
World News
US
Blinken
Visit
Arab
War
Gaza
Next
EU's Foreign Policy Chief Arrives in China for Strategic Dialogue Amidst Escalating Global Tensions
Brazil calls for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss war between Israel and Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:13
Blinken discusses with Israel ‘humanitarian needs’ of Gaza Strip
Middle East News
14:13
Blinken discusses with Israel ‘humanitarian needs’ of Gaza Strip
0
World News
11:31
US Blinken will visit Qatar on Friday for talks on Hamas
World News
11:31
US Blinken will visit Qatar on Friday for talks on Hamas
0
World News
04:29
Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
World News
04:29
Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
0
World News
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
World News
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:08
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
World News
14:08
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
0
World News
11:31
US Blinken will visit Qatar on Friday for talks on Hamas
World News
11:31
US Blinken will visit Qatar on Friday for talks on Hamas
0
World News
07:06
Iranian Foreign Minister Embarks on Regional Tour, Beginning with Baghdad
World News
07:06
Iranian Foreign Minister Embarks on Regional Tour, Beginning with Baghdad
0
World News
04:29
Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
World News
04:29
Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'
0
World News
2023-07-26
North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister
World News
2023-07-26
North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:35
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
Lebanon News
04:35
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The connection between Hamas and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The connection between Hamas and Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:07
The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations
Press Highlights
01:07
The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations
4
Lebanon News
10:18
Mikati says ministerial session held to discuss two fundamental items
Lebanon News
10:18
Mikati says ministerial session held to discuss two fundamental items
5
Middle East News
03:01
Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine
Middle East News
03:01
Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine
6
Lebanon News
05:19
Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza
Lebanon News
05:19
Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza
7
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli attacks target Aleppo and Damascus airports
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli attacks target Aleppo and Damascus airports
8
World News
02:24
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call
World News
02:24
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More