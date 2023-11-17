Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa

Russia has sent the first shipments of free grains promised to Africa, as reported by official Russian news agencies on Friday, according to the Minister of Agriculture.



The Russian Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, was quoted by the Interfax agency saying, "The first two ships (carrying) each 25,000 tons have left Russian ports and are heading to Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive there between the end of November and the beginning of December."



AFP