Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa

World News
2023-11-17 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa

Russia has sent the first shipments of free grains promised to Africa, as reported by official Russian news agencies on Friday, according to the Minister of Agriculture. 

The Russian Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, was quoted by the Interfax agency saying, "The first two ships (carrying) each 25,000 tons have left Russian ports and are heading to Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive there between the end of November and the beginning of December." 

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Shipment

Grains

Africa

Agriculture

Dmitry Patrushev

Somalia

Burkina Faso

LBCI Next
Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles
A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-05

Bangladesh receives first shipment of Russian uranium for its nuclear power plant

LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

Somalia requests withdrawal postponement of African Union force

LBCI
World News
08:18

Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles

LBCI
World News
10:07

Heavy Rains in the Horn of Africa Leave Over 100 Dead and 700,000 Displaced

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:36

UN expresses concern over ethnic killings in Darfur, Sudan

LBCI
World News
08:47

Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence

LBCI
World News
08:18

Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles

LBCI
World News
04:03

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Nigerian coup leaders scrap military deals with France, threaten swift retaliation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26

Lebanon's stable exchange rate amid regional currency challenges

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:38

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More