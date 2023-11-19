Muslim countries’ foreign ministers to visit China to discuss Gaza conflict

A delegation, including the Palestinian Foreign Minister and counterparts from Arab and Muslim countries, will visit China on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday.



The ministry's spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated in a release that "during the visit, China will engage in in-depth discussions with the joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim countries regarding de-escalation in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, protecting civilians, and achieving a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue."



AFP