UN: "Horrific events" in Gaza are "beyond imagination"

2023-11-19 | 09:25
0min
UN: "Horrific events" in Gaza are "beyond imagination"

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed deep concern on Sunday over the escalating levels of violence in the Gaza Strip in recent days, deeming the situation incomprehensible.

The Commissioner highlighted attacks on schools sheltering displaced civilians, transforming a hospital into what he referred to as a "death zone."

In a statement, Türk remarked, "The horrifying events that unfolded in the past 48 hours in Gaza surpass understanding."

He cautioned that the substantial loss of life in schools turned shelters, the evacuation of hundreds to save their lives from Al-Shifa Hospital, and the continued displacement of hundreds of thousands in southern Gaza are actions conflicting with the basic protection owed to civilians under international law.


AFP

