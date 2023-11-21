Berlin calls on Muslims in Germany to condemn Hamas attack on Israel

German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, urged Islamic organizations in the country to "condemn" the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.



Minister Faeser stated in an interview with the public channel ARD, "I expect Islamic organizations to take a clear stance and assume responsibility in society."



She added, "It must be clear; we stand with Israel."



However, she warned that the debate against anti-Semitism should not be used for anti-Muslim racist purposes.



She said, "We must not leave room for those who make Muslims the cause of all evils," adding that "those who today create an atmosphere against Muslims under the pretext of anti-Semitism want to divide us, not unite us."





AFP