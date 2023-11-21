North Korea launches 'military spy satellite' towards the south

World News
2023-11-21 | 09:22
0min
North Korea launches 'military spy satellite' towards the south

The South Korean army stated on Tuesday that North Korea launched what it claims to be a military spy satellite towards the south, hours after Japan confirmed Pyongyang warned them of an imminent launch. 

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea clarified, "North Korea launched what it claims to be a military spy satellite towards the south." 

AFP   
 

